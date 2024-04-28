Kerala LS polls: Dip in turnout blamed on heat, crashing EVMs

KOCHI: Soaring temperature, malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) and foreign migration of youth may have hurt voter turnout in Ernakulam, say party leaders, with anti-incumbency also being singled out as a key factor.

Voting numbers in the constituency dropped by 9.3 percentage points (pp) from 77.64% in 2019 to 68.27% in the latest round.

Humid conditions discouraged several voters, said K J Shine, the LDF candidate. “This applied to almost every constituency. For many people, it was intolerable,” she told TNIE.