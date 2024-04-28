Kerala LS polls: BJP pins its hopes on T’Puram and Thrissur

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Despite low polling percentage in the state, the BJP is pinning its hopes on Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur constituencies. In Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP hopes to win by a narrow margin with the leads it expected from four assembly constituencies in the city and an increase in the number of Christian votes.

According to the BJP leadership, the UDF candidate got the maximum number of votes from Christian minority areas and Hindu areas in the 2019 parliament election. Hence, it thinks that the UDF would not get the votes it got last time.