Low voter turnout in Kerala's Christian stronghold raises questions of community’s disengagement

The absence of Christian leaders like Oommen Chandy and K M Mani has also played a role in deterring Christians from heading to the polling booths. “The UDF has struggled to fill the void left by the absence of Chandy and Mani. The Christian community currently lacks a trustworthy leader within the Congress and UDF,” said a UDF leader.

Meanwhile, the Church leadership dismissed these concerns, stating that the Christian community cannot simply be spectators in a crucial election that will determine the future of democracy in the nation.

“I do not believe that Christians have shown disinterest in this election, especially when there is a growing government intervention in the democratic system. While Kerala alone may not prevent a third term for the BJP at the Centre, we can reduce their majority and prevent them from making unilateral decisions,” said a Church representative.

Meanwhile, the Church leadership has acknowledged the low voter turnout as a significant issue and is planning to look into the underlying reasons for it.

Factors such as the absence of young voters due to increased migration to foreign countries and adverse weather conditions on polling day have also been identified as contributing to the low turnout this election.