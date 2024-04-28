Low voter turnout in Kerala's Christian stronghold raises questions of community’s disengagement

KOTTAYAM: The low voter turnout in central Travancore, known to be the stronghold of the Christian community, in the 18th Lok Sabha elections on Friday, has raised concerns among all political parties regarding the outcome.
Despite intense campaigning efforts, districts such as Kottayam (65.61%), Idukki (66.53%), Pathanamthitta (63.35%), Mavelikkara (65.91%) and Ernakulam (68.27%) saw a dip of nearly 10 percentage points in voter turnout compared to the 2019 elections.
The decrease in participation has sparked questions about the involvement of voters in central Travancore, particularly those from the Christian community. Party leaders have expressed their concerns, suggesting that members of the Christian community may have intentionally chosen not to participate in the voting process for various reasons. Interestingly, the election took place during a time of heightened insecurity among the community, stemming from the current political climate.
“It seems that the Christian community has shown apathy towards the election process due to a lack of trust in political parties. The Church feels that both UDF and the LDF have neglected crucial issues affecting farmers, resulting in disillusionment within the community. Furthermore, the community has distanced itself from the BJP following conflicts in Manipur. These factors have contributed to a growing disinterest in politics and the electoral process among Christian voters,” said a Congress leader on condition of anonymity.
In the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, polling percentages were notably lower in Christian-dominated assembly segments such as Kaduthuruthi (62.28%), Pala (63.99%), Puthuppally (65%), and Piravom (65.73%).
Similar trends were observed in Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara, Idukki and Ernakulam constituencies as well. Given that Christians traditionally align with the UDF, this decline in voter turnout has sparked serious concerns within the UDF camp.
The absence of Christian leaders like Oommen Chandy and K M Mani has also played a role in deterring Christians from heading to the polling booths. “The UDF has struggled to fill the void left by the absence of Chandy and Mani. The Christian community currently lacks a trustworthy leader within the Congress and UDF,” said a UDF leader.
Meanwhile, the Church leadership dismissed these concerns, stating that the Christian community cannot simply be spectators in a crucial election that will determine the future of democracy in the nation.
“I do not believe that Christians have shown disinterest in this election, especially when there is a growing government intervention in the democratic system. While Kerala alone may not prevent a third term for the BJP at the Centre, we can reduce their majority and prevent them from making unilateral decisions,” said a Church representative.
Meanwhile, the Church leadership has acknowledged the low voter turnout as a significant issue and is planning to look into the underlying reasons for it.
Factors such as the absence of young voters due to increased migration to foreign countries and adverse weather conditions on polling day have also been identified as contributing to the low turnout this election.