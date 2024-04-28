Kerala LS polls: Major fronts look to the coast for succour in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fall in voter turnout has become a concern for political parties in Thiruvananthapuram. The polling rate in the high-profile constituency, that witnessed a heated triangular fight, came in at 66.46%, down from 73.37% in previous general election in 2019.

Candidates of the three major fronts exuded confidence that the dip and the last-minute rush at booths in coastal areas worked in their favour. While the NDA’s claims were limited to a “significant share” of coastal votes, the UDF and the LDF say the people who flocked to booths in the last hours voted for them en masse.

All the seven assembly constituencies witnessed a decline in polling compared with the previous general election. Nemom witnessed the steepest fall - down seven percentage points (pp) from 73.32% to 66.05%. The lone BJP MLA in history of the state, O Rajagopal, was elected from this constituency in 2016. Even though BJP lost the seat to CPM’s V Sivankutty in 2021, Nemom is still considered favourably by the NDA.