Chooralmala estate lanes worst-hit by twin landslides in Wayanad

Tea-plantation workers who lived in the estate lanes of Chooralmala and Mundakkai have been the worst-affected in the twin landslides that devastated the region early in Tuesday.

While rescue operations are on in full swing, it remains unclear how many tea-estate workers and family members died in the disaster.

Most of the survivors are currently at relief camps set up at the St Joseph’s UP School and the Government HSS in Meppadi. Mohanraj, a forest department official from Tamil Nadu, was among the crowd at the relief camps, in search of his sister and her relatives who were living in an estate lane. He said as many as eight members of his family are missing and one confirmed dead, a 19-year-old.

“We are waiting to check the bodies recovered from river Chaliyar near Nilambur. We checked at all the relief camps, but eight of them are not there. They lived at an estate lane in Chooralmala. The husbands of my two sisters worked in the estate. The deceased is my sister’s daughter. The missing include two children,” Mohanraj said.

A resident of an estate lane in Chooralmala, Praveen Kumar was seen waiting anxiously outside the relief camp with his golden-coloured Pomeranian dog. His brother Prajesh and neighbour Chandu died while engaged in rescue work after the first landslide at Chooralmala.