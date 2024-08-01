Wayanad landslides: Survivors recall chilling moments from calamity

WAYANAD: Subeeda, an ASHA worker, knew each and every family in the landslide-hit Mundakkai in Wayanad. Now at the relief camp with her husband Abdul Razak, Subeeda told TNIE that at least 75 houses were completely swept away in the landslide.

“Before the landslide struck, the population of Mundakkai was 1,258. I used to directly interact with over 400 families and visited those households every month as part of creating awareness about various welfare programmes. I hope to see most of them alive again,” Subeeda said.

Sensing trouble, Subeeda and her husband had shifted to their ancestral house on Tuesday after witnessing heavy rain in their neighbourhood. Around 1.30 pm, she received phone calls from people in Mundakkai about the landslide in Chooralmala.

“Then I came to know that the second landslide had hit Mundakkai. Though I tried to contact my neighbours, they were unreachable. Then we came to know that the houses in our neighbourhood were completely obliterated in the landslide. Even if houses are lost, I like to see them alive again,” she said.