Bailey’s decades-old history in Kerala

The first notable construction was in Ranni above the Pampa river after the existing bridge was damaged in 1996, completed within five days by the Army. A Bailey bridge was also set up in Sabarimala in 2011, linking Sannidhanam with Chandranandan Road. The bridge for transportation was built by the Army across the Kallada river in Enathu, Pathanamthitta, in 2017. The 54.50-m-long bridge was built after the existing bridge at Enathu became unsafe due to sinking of its middle piers.

A Bailey bridge is a portable, pre-fabricated truss bridge used extensively since World War II, capable of supporting vehicular traffic. Named after Donald Bailey, a civil servant in the British War Office who tinkered with model bridges as a hobby, the bridges have proven invaluable in various scenarios.

The Enathu Bailey bridge, opened to the public on April 10, 2017, connected Enathu with Kottarakkara. It was 54.50m long with a width of 3.5m. In September 2017, after the Enathu bridge maintenance was completed, the Army dismantled the Bailey bridge. However, the one at Sabarimala is still used by pilgrims trekking to the hill shrine.

According to Army officers, the bridge at Chooralmala will be retained until the state government requests its dismantling. A team from the Madras Engineer Group, also known as the Madras Sappers, constructed the bridge to connect Chooralmala to Mundakkai.

Major General V T Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, said that a Class 24 Bailey Bridge had been completed. “Heavy vehicles carrying loads can move through the bridge. It will remain there until the state government constructs a new bridge,” he told reporters.

As per reports, the rescue team can transport vehicles, cutters, food, and water to Mundakkai through the bridge. Earlier, Revenue Minister K Rajan said the bridge is critical for deploying excavators for rescue work.

An improvised 100-ft footbridge using Bailey bridge panels was also completed to facilitate quick evacuation of those stranded in the area. It will also allow engineering equipment to be transported to other areas where access has been cut off. Technical equipment is also being used for remote sensing of those trapped in debris.