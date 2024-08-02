Bridge rises, but hope fades in Wayanad

CHOORALMALA: Chances of finding more survivors at the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad faded even as the Army on Thursday completed the construction of a Bailey bridge at Chooralmala that could help speed up search operations at upstream Mundakkai and Punjirimattom villages.
On day 3 of the rescue efforts following the massive landslides, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the affected areas, said all survivors in Mundakkai have been rescued, indicating that there is little hope of finding more people alive.
Despite the heavy rain on Thursday, search teams sifted through the rubble and recovered seven more bodies, taking the toll of the devastating tragedy to 256 (official tally 189). Over 200 persons are still missing. As per the preliminary assessment, 348 houses have been damaged in the landslides. Of the seven bodies found on the day, four were recovered from Chooralmala and three from Mundakkai.
The progress of search operations at Mundakkai and Punjirimattom, which were cut off following the collapse of the bridge at Chooralmala, had been slow for the past two days as excavators could not cross the river. The opening of the Bailey bridge will facilitate transportation of heavy vehicles carrying necessary equipment to disaster-stricken areas. Around 100 Army personnel were deployed to build the bridge.
After visiting the landslide-affected areas and relief camps, Pinarayi said the ongoing rescue operation is a concerted effort involving various forces, elected representatives, officials, voluntary organisations, and local residents. The coordinated mission will continue until all possible efforts have been made, he said.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected areas in Chooralmala on Thursday. They assessed the search and rescue operations and also visited a hospital and community health centre in Meppadi.
On Thursday, four excavators were deployed in Chooralmala, three at Mundakkai and three at Punjirimattom. “Different batches of Army, Navy, NDRF and Fire and Rescue Services officials from different states are deployed at the affected areas. Several volunteer groups are also active. Over 5,000 people are engaged in the search operations alone while several others are helping in arranging facilities for them. More excavators have arrived at Mundakkai and Punjirimattom. They will be put to use for search operations from Friday,” an official at the control room said.
“The debris at Punjirimattom and Mundakkai have piled up to several feet. Most of the houses in these areas have been completely destroyed. The search and rescue efforts will be daunting and time-consuming, and will take more than a week,” the official said.
The harsh weather is also hampering the rescue efforts. As heavy rain lashed Mundakkai, those engaged in rescue operations were directed to move to safer locations on Thursday evening. The IMD has issued a red alert for Wayanad district on Friday.
