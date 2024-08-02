Bridge rises, but hope fades in Wayanad

Despite the heavy rain on Thursday, search teams sifted through the rubble and recovered seven more bodies, taking the toll of the devastating tragedy to 256 (official tally 189). Over 200 persons are still missing. As per the preliminary assessment, 348 houses have been damaged in the landslides. Of the seven bodies found on the day, four were recovered from Chooralmala and three from Mundakkai.

The progress of search operations at Mundakkai and Punjirimattom, which were cut off following the collapse of the bridge at Chooralmala, had been slow for the past two days as excavators could not cross the river. The opening of the Bailey bridge will facilitate transportation of heavy vehicles carrying necessary equipment to disaster-stricken areas. Around 100 Army personnel were deployed to build the bridge.

After visiting the landslide-affected areas and relief camps, Pinarayi said the ongoing rescue operation is a concerted effort involving various forces, elected representatives, officials, voluntary organisations, and local residents. The coordinated mission will continue until all possible efforts have been made, he said.