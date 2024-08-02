Wayanad landslide: Rescue officials relocate family stranded in Padavettikunnu

WAYANAD: Three days after the Mundakkai region in Wayanad district witnessed a devastating landslide, rescue workers on Friday found a family of four isolated in an area near Padavetti Kunnu, Defence sources said.

A massive search and rescue operation is ongoing in the Mundakkai region, which was hit by a massive landslide on Tuesday.

The rescuers on Friday found that the family, comprising two males and two females, was isolated after the landslide cut off their house from the rest of the region.

A Defence PRO said Vellarimala residents, John K J, Jomol John, Christene John and Abraham John were rescued and "evacuated through a safe route to a nearby relief camp."

Earlier, there were plans to airlift the family but later a safe route was identified, sources said.

"The family was stuck in the house since Tuesday. They were safe and healthy, but scared after the incident," Defence sources said.

The family agreed to shift to the relief camp after the rescuers including the Army and the NDRF team assured a safe route from their residence to the camp.

The rescuers reached the area after the relatives informed them about the stranded family. Apparently, their house was not affected by the landslide.