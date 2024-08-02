Wayanad landslide updates | Day 4: No sign of human life; radar's detected signal was a dummy ; death toll rises to 308

Rescuers using an advanced radar system in the landslide-affected village of Mundakkai in Wayanad initially detected a signal that indicated possible breathing, which could have been from a human or an animal. After hours of searching, officials confirmed that the signal was a false alarm and no humans were found under the debris. The signal was likely from a snake or a frog.

An official involved in the operation reported that a "blue signal" was detected by the radar while searching an area where a house once stood. “There was a consistent signal of breathing,” the officer told reporters.

According to local residents, the signal was detected in the area where the kitchen and store room of the house were located. Based on the signal, rescuers have started digging into the spot.

The remains of the building were buried approximately two to three meters beneath the muddy soil, making it difficult to determine whether the signal was from a human or an animal. The signal was detected in the area where the kitchen and storeroom of the house had been located, prompting rescuers to dig in that spot.