Wayanad landslides: Six dogs help trace bodies buried deep inside debris

CHOORALMALA (WAYANAD): Once again six canines of Kerala Police and Indian Army came in handy in the search operations held at Chooralmala and Mundakkayi. In the past two days alone, two cadaver tracing dogs of Kochi city poolice helped authorities trace as many as six bodies hidden in the debris.

Kerala Police canines — Murphy, Maya and Maggi — are deployed for search operation in Chooralmala. Murphy and Maya of Kochi city police dog squad are trained in tracing cadavers. Maggie of Wayanad police is an expert in search operation. Murphy and Maya had taken part in cadaver tracing operation at Pettimudi landslide near Munnar. Murphy and Maya are of Belgian Malinois breed and Maggie is of Labrador Retriever breed.

“On Wednesday, Murphy and Maya helped in tracing four bodies from the debris. It is the first major operation of Maggie. Cadaver tracing dogs can detect bodies that are buried 25 feet under debris. Though frequent rain and large layers of mud are affecting canine operations, Murphy and Maya, with their previous experience at disaster sites and hard training, are coping with the conditions,” a handler said.

Army flew in three canines from Remount Veterinary Corps (RMC), Meerut, for the search operation. Jackey, Dixy and Sara are of Labrador Retriever breed. They helped in tracing a body in Mundakkayi on Thursday. “RMC trains dogs and horses of Indian Army. Our canines have operational experience in several states where natural disasters had struck. Considering the gravity of the landslide, our canines were moved from Meerut to Kannur in an Indian Airforce flight on Wednesday,” a handler said.