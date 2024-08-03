Here's why Congress says Centre directly responsible for the human tragedy in Kerala's Wayanad

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday accused the Centre of delay in declaring the ecologically sensitive area' tag for a portion of the Western Ghats and claimed that it is "directly responsible" for the human tragedy in Wayanad.

The opposition party's attack came after the Centre issued a fresh draft notification to declare more than 56,800 square kilometres of the Western Ghats across six states, including 13 villages in Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad, an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA), inviting suggestions and objections within 60 days.

The notification, issued on July 31, came a day after a series of landslides claimed more than 300 lives in Wayanad district.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that on August 5, 2019, during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he had raised the Issue of the protection of the Western Ghats.

"Only on July 31, 2024, following the Wayanad catastrophe, does the Union government seem to have finally moved to declare some 57,000 square kilometres (36 per cent of the total land area of the Western Ghats) as eco-sensitive," he said.

"The delay in the 'ecologically sensitive area' tag has enabled rampant and careless commercialisation, and is directly responsible for this human tragedy," Ramesh said.

While an improvement on the present situation, the government's reported decision to notify 36 per cent of the land area falls hugely short of the 64 per cent of land area protection level recommended by the Madhav Gadgil Working Group in 2011, the former environment minister said.

The Union government instead appears to have gone with the recommendations of the Kasturirangan Committee, he said.

This will result in future ecological disasters, and will threaten the livelihood and water security of the people living in these areas, Ramesh claimed.

Scientists from Kerala and beyond attribute the disaster to a deadly mix of forest cover loss, mining in the fragile terrain and climate change.

The draft notification proposes to declare 9,993.7 square km in Kerala, including 13 villages in two talukas of the landslide-hit district, as ecologically sensitive.

These villages are Periya, Thirunelli, Thondernad, Thrissilery, Kidanganad and Noolpuzha in Mananthavady taluka, and Achooranam, Chundel, Kottappadi, Kunnathidavaka, Pozhuthana, Thariyod and Vellarimala in Vythiri taluka.