CHOORALMALA : People outside the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad may be debating the effectiveness of the forecast and reasons for the disaster. But that’s not the case at ground zero. It demonstrates, yet again, that Keralites unite above politics and religion during hours of crisis.

Apart from the Army, Navy, NDRF, Coast Guard, Police, Fire and Rescue Services and civil service volunteers, many organisations like Youth Care, SYS, SKSSF, DYFI and Seva Bharati too have been at the forefront of search and rescue efforts. They have brought more than 1,000 volunteers from neighbouring districts, who are wading through mounds of slush in search of life. No one shows animosity or hostility based on faith or political ideology. In fact, the Army has appreciated the dedication of the volunteers.

“The coordination between the state agencies, the Army and volunteers is excellent and that has helped in the smooth conduct of rescue operations,” said Major General V T Mathew, who is heading the 509-strong Army team.

Saifudeen of Wayanad Jeepers Off Road Club in Kalpetta, who has been part of the rescue operation from day one, said volunteers of various organisations are working like a single unit.

“I was part of the team that recovered around eight bodies from Vellarmala. The shock of handling the bodies of children was terrible. I almost choked when we were having lunch. It haunted me like a nightmare and I struggled to sleep. When we see toys and cradles among the debris, we think of our children. There is no meaning for enmity and squabbling in hours of crisis,” he said.

VIP visits troubling rescue teams

Abdul Hameed, of Tirur in Malappuram, who is part of a 35-member rescue team of SYS, said the experience in joining the rescue operations during the 2018 floods and Kavalappara landslide has been helpful for the team.

However, the visit of VIPs, who bring a large team of supporters along with them, is troubling the rescue teams. As the road is narrow and there is limited space for excavators to move around, the Army has been pleading to restrict the entry of vehicles to Chooralmala.