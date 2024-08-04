Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls for improved forecasting of intense rainfall

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the majority of natural calamities in the state are caused by highly intense rains which are not being forecasted. He emphasised the need for warning agencies to adapt to evolving weather patterns.

Addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Pinarayi said that the recurring floods, landslides, sea erosion, and hurricanes are primarily attributed to climate change, according to initial findings.

“The warning agencies are currently unable to predict the occurrence of high-intensity rains in advance. At present, experts rely on global databases and parameters to forecast rainfall quantities. However, the reality is that we are experiencing unexpected high-intensity rains,” said Pinarayi. He urged the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission, and Geological Survey of India to modernise and adjust to the changing times.

Additionally, he commended the role of the climate change study centre, Institute for Climate Change Studies, Kottayam, in conducting research and providing essential advice to the state government for policy decisions. “The government is dedicated to enhancing disaster warning systems to address the evolving challenges of climate change. Comprehensive investigations will be undertaken to identify the underlying causes of the Wayanad disaster. The Institute for Climate Change Studies will be equipped with ample human resources,” added the chief minister.

Furthermore, he disclosed plans for the Climate Change Study Centre to research developing a model parameter capable of predicting the high-intensity rains experienced in the state.