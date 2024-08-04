Suresh Gopi visits Wayanad landslide-hit areas of Mundakkai, Chooralmala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the landslide-hit areas—Mundakkai and Chooralmala—of Wayanad on Sunday, as the death toll exceeded 350, with over 200 people still missing. The actor-turned-politician conducted an on-site assessment and received briefings from officials involved in the ongoing search and rescue operations.
Following his visit to the affected areas, Suresh is also expected to tour relief camps in Wayanad and WIMS Hospital, where survivors are currently undergoing treatment.
In an emotional post on his social media accounts, Suresh expressed his sorrow, stating, "My heart is heavy as I stand amidst the ruins in Wayanad, a place now scarred by nature's fury. The recent landslides have claimed the lives of too many, including innocent children, and left many others missing. It is a scene of unimaginable sorrow and loss.
To the families who have lost their loved ones, words cannot express the depth of my condolences. I met many people who are still searching for their missing family members, and their pain is a testament to the heart-wrenching grief that has swept this community. This tragedy is a stark reminder of how fragile life is and how swiftly everything can change."
Appreciating the collective rescue efforts, he added, "The resilience and courage of the people of Wayanad are truly inspiring. In the midst of this devastation, the spirit of unity and support shines brightly.
Our government and various agencies are working tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate those affected. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to all the rescue workers, volunteers, and officials who are braving the elements to bring aid and comfort to the victims."
Meanwhile, in discussions with Kerala's Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, the Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum & Natural Gas highlighted the need to first assess the legal aspects before declaring the landslide a national disaster.
"Our immediate priority is the mental health and rehabilitation of the survivors," Suresh said. He also noted that the Union government is closely monitoring the situation, adding that any additional forces required for the search operation would need to be requested by the Kerala government from the Centre.
The landslides, which struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai on July 30, were among the most catastrophic in recent history.
