Suresh Gopi visits Wayanad landslide-hit areas of Mundakkai, Chooralmala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the landslide-hit areas—Mundakkai and Chooralmala—of Wayanad on Sunday, as the death toll exceeded 350, with over 200 people still missing. The actor-turned-politician conducted an on-site assessment and received briefings from officials involved in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Following his visit to the affected areas, Suresh is also expected to tour relief camps in Wayanad and WIMS Hospital, where survivors are currently undergoing treatment.

In an emotional post on his social media accounts, Suresh expressed his sorrow, stating, "My heart is heavy as I stand amidst the ruins in Wayanad, a place now scarred by nature's fury. The recent landslides have claimed the lives of too many, including innocent children, and left many others missing. It is a scene of unimaginable sorrow and loss.

To the families who have lost their loved ones, words cannot express the depth of my condolences. I met many people who are still searching for their missing family members, and their pain is a testament to the heart-wrenching grief that has swept this community. This tragedy is a stark reminder of how fragile life is and how swiftly everything can change."