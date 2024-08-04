Wayanad landslide: Opposition extends support to state govt; UDF MLAs to contribute to CMDRF

KOCHI: Extending its full cooperation to the state government to rebuild landslide-ravaged Wayanad, the opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Sunday announced that all its MLAs will contribute one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday said the UDF will take part in all the rehabilitation efforts and work towards restoring normalcy in the lives of the survivors.

Apart from the 100 houses offered to be built by the Congress, as announced by Rahul Gandhi, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major ally of the party in the UDF, has also announced rehabilitation packages.

Earlier, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had announced that its members in the assembly and Parliament will contribute their one month's salary to the CMDRF.

The decision of the Opposition UDF assumes significance as the issue of making donations to the CMDRF had created a ripple within the Congress yesterday.

Senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala had yesterday announced that he would donate to it one month's salary, which he draws as an MLA and this statement drew a sharp reaction from his party colleague and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, who expressed displeasure saying there is no need to give money to funds managed by the CPI(M)-led Left government.