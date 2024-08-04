Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations enter day six as death toll crosses 360

Rescue operations continue in the landslides-hit areas in the north Kerala district of Wayanad on the sixth day with more force and equipment being deployed in spots where chances of recovering bodies are high, state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Sunday.

As per official records, 206 people are still missing from Mundakkai and Chooralmala and the death toll is said to have crossed 240. Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggests the death toll to be above 360.

Advanced radars, drones, and heavy machinery are being used by the rescue teams.

Minister Riyas said that search operations will continue in the 40-kilometre stretch of the Chaliyar river, which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, as many bodies and remains were recovered from it near Nilambur in Malappuram.