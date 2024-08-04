Young volunteers lead way in relief efforts in Wayanad

MEPPADI : Amid the ongoing relief operations for landslide survivors, an inspiring wave of youthful energy is making a significant impact. Hundreds of youngsters, ranging from 12 to 17 years old, are dedicating their time and effort to support the camps. These students, from Classes VIII, IX, and X, are members of the Student Police Cadet (SPC), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Junior Red Cross (JRC), and have been actively involved despite the district-wide holiday.

They are seen shifting beds, transporting water and groceries, and serving food to those displaced by the disaster. Their presence is vital in maintaining the smooth operation of the relief camps, which are now bustling with activity.

Subhash, the teacher coordinator at GHSS Meppadi, highlighted the contributions of these young volunteers. “Every room in the relief camp is staffed with two SPC volunteers, a JRC volunteer, and a teacher. They are responsible for interacting with the survivors, taking inventory of their needs, and ensuring these needs are met,” he said. NCC cadets from various colleges in the district have also been actively involved. “Some members of our team are currently stationed in Chooralmala, assisting with search operations. We are tasked with managing traffic, aiding army officials, and helping to relocate survivors,” said UO Sanjay Manoj K, an NCC volunteer from WMO College, Muttil.