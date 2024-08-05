Civil Defence teams carry out proactive operations in landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

KOZHIKODE: The state fire and rescue department took a remarkable step in 2019 by launching the Civil Defence team to enhance disaster response capabilities. This initiative aimed to prepare for and respond to future calamities with increased efficiency. Today, the team have become crucial to the department’s operations. The recent landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai have put this team to the test, highlighting their vital role in disaster response.

Clad in uniforms provided by the department, these volunteers displayed their dedication and skills in the ongoing rescue efforts. Each day, a new batch of 200 volunteers from different districts take turns contributing to the mission. Teams from five districts have already extended their services, demonstrating a well-coordinated and response to the disaster.

Arun Bhasker, director of the Civil Defence Academy, emphasised the importance of the Civil Defence team in disaster response and community resilience. “These volunteers have been working with our team from day one of the calamity. We are receiving repeated calls from volunteers across the state expressing their willingness to be part of the rescue operations,” Bhasker said.

Sreejesh N, a trained volunteer, shared his experience with TNIE. “This is the first time the department has entrusted us with such a massive mission. We had to fight both our emotional and physical weaknesses to carry out the task. It was heartening to see bodies under the debris. Despite being trained to stay strong, the scenes at Chooralmala and Mundakkai were emotionally overwhelming. Nevertheless, we worked hard to support the rescue mission alongside our department officials.”