Over 2,500 people staying in relief camps in Wayanad

WAYANAD: Over 2,500 people, including 599 children and six pregnant women, whose lives have been shattered by deadly landslides, are staying in various relief camps in Kerala's Wayanad, according to authorities on Monday.

As per the latest official figures released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a total of 16 rescue camps are there in Meppadi and other village panchayats in the hill district where the landslide-hit people are staying.

As many as 2,514 people belonging to 723 families are in the camps. Among them, 943 are male, 972 are female, and 599 are children, the CMO said.