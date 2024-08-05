Thieves pose as rescue workers, target empty houses in Wayanad

MEPPADI: Taking unfair advantage of the situation in Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad, thieves disguised as rescue workers are hitting empty houses in the landslide-hit villages and decamping with the cash and other valuables that the victims were forced to leave behind. Taking note of this, the Meppadi police have issued a warning about the presence of the thieves in the affected areas.

Meppadi SHO Ajesh K S said, “Thieves, some from neighbouring states, are entering the disaster-hit areas posing as rescue workers to steal gold and money. They are targeting the valuables and other items of the landslide victims. Night patrolling has been initiated in Chooralmala and Mundakkai to address this issue.”

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their area. The district administration too has started a registration counter at Chooralmala, where volunteers arriving to offer their services must submit their details. This follows complaints of thefts being carried out by people impersonating revenue officials.

The police confirmed several thefts at houses in Chooralmala. They are facing challenges in filing FIRs as there are no witnesses to testify about the exact loss.

One such instance was reported from the residence of Ibrahim of Chooralmala, who is currently in a relief camp. His house, which he had locked before shifting to the camp, was found broken into. The Meppadi police have launched a probe. There was a burglary reported at Saleem’s house in Koorimannu near the Vellarimala village office area.

Police have now restricted people, including volunteers, from entering the homes of the victims at night without permission.