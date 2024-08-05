Wayanad landslides: 2 more bodies found, 200 still missing

CHOORALMALA (WAYANAD): Amid the continuing efforts to find those missing in the devastating landslides in Wayanad, bodies of eight unidentified victims were laid to rest at a mass burial site at Puthumala, near Meppadi, on Sunday, the sixth day following the calamity.

Around 30 graves have been dug at a 64-cent burial ground at Harrisons Malayalam Estate in Puthumala which still carries memories of the 2019 landslide. The eight bodies were buried after official procedures under the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, hopes of finding those still missing in the landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai are fading with each passing day.