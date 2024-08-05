Wayanad landslides: Shaija Baby's heart-wrenching task in Meppadi

MEPPADI: Shaija Baby, a dedicated Asha worker from Mundakkai, has found herself thrust into a new and heart-wrenching role. In the aftermath of the devastating landslide, the village relies on her to perform the solemn task of identifying the bodies of the victims. Her familiar face and intimate knowledge of the community have made her an indispensable asset in this painful process.

"I share a strong bond with everyone in Mundakkai village. I was working among them for 26 years as a Kudumbashree member, Asha worker, panchayat member, and even panchayat vice president," she said.

Shaija, a mother of two, was shifted to her new house in Meppadi in 2020, following a landslide. In between Shaija's conversation with the officials at the Meppadi Family Health Centre, a native of Mundakkai approached her, saying, "Shaije, a body has arrived. Please see; I think that is our Nasser." "I will be there in a moment. She consoled him as he broke into tears, telling him to "stay strong, as that is the only thing we can do now."