A legacy in ruins: Remembering landslide hit Chooralmala's Government Vocational Higher Secondary School

CHOORALMALA: In the ravaged town of Chooralmala, a crumbling building stands as a poignant reminder of a bygone era. The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, once a beacon of hope and learning for generations, now lies in ruins.

The walls that once echoed with the laughter of children and the hum of education now bear the scars of devastation.

For Chooralmala native Kunju Mohammed, the school was more than just bricks and mortar—it was a sanctuary, a second home.

"This school was the heart of our community...It was where our children grew, learned, and dreamt. Now, it’s all gone—the building, the books, and even the students who once filled these halls with life," he said with trembling voice.

The school's history, spanning over 70 years, is a testament to its enduring legacy.