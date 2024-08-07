A legacy in ruins: Remembering landslide hit Chooralmala's Government Vocational Higher Secondary School

CHOORALMALA: In the ravaged town of Chooralmala, a crumbling building stands as a poignant reminder of a bygone era. The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, once a beacon of hope and learning for generations, now lies in ruins.
The walls that once echoed with the laughter of children and the hum of education now bear the scars of devastation.
For Chooralmala native Kunju Mohammed, the school was more than just bricks and mortar—it was a sanctuary, a second home.
"This school was the heart of our community...It was where our children grew, learned, and dreamt. Now, it’s all gone—the building, the books, and even the students who once filled these halls with life," he said with trembling voice.
The school's history, spanning over 70 years, is a testament to its enduring legacy.
From its modest beginnings as a Lower Primary school to its eventual status as a Higher Secondary institution, it was a cornerstone of education in the area.
"Around 1,000 students studied here each year when the school was in its prime," recalls a former teacher, a Chooralmala native.
"Though the number of students has dwindled to about 600 in recent years, there was never a compromise on the quality of education. Our students and teachers were not only dedicated learners but were also active participants in cultural and social activities."
Latheef, a former student, reminisces about the school's transformation with a heavy heart.
"We faced many challenges, but our teachers and our principal, Unnikrishnan, worked tirelessly to turn our fortunes around. They weren’t just educators; they were mentors, friends, and guiding lights."
In the midst of the ruin, the spirit of the school endures in the memories of those who cherished it. Its legacy, etched in the hearts of a community, remains a symbol of hope and resilience amid the devastation.