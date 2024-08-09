Four more bodies recovered 11 days after landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad; 'tremors' reported in Ambalavayal

Four bodies have been recovered in the landslide-hit Wayanad after a span of 11 days.
The bodies were recovered from an area between Soochipara and Kanthapara waterfalls.
The bodies are in a decomposed state.
Measures are being made to airlift the bodies, reports said.
The army has completed the search operation and returned. But the fire and rescue services, police and the volunteers are continuing the search in the affected region.
Search operations are underway on Friday in Punchiri Mattam among other regions. Earth movers are assisting in the search operation in Punchiri Mattam.
The landslides that struck the picturesque Wayanad on July 30 has so far claimed nearly 230 lives.
Explosions in Ambalavayal
A few explosions--suspected to be tremors-- have been reported at Ambalavayal region in Wayanad district. The explosions were reported around 10.45 am, according to sources.
The local people said that they heard an unusual rumbling sound from underneath the earth.
Following this, the people living in Aanapara, Thazhathuvayal and Edakkal region were evacuated to a safer place in the presence of revenue officials authorities. A holiday has been declared for Ambalavayal GLP school.