Wayanad landslides: Former village officer returns from Australia to Chooralmala in search of friends

CHOORALMALA: George Mathew, a former village officer of Vellarimala, has returned to the landslide-stricken Chooralmala in search of his friends and neighbors. George, who was enjoying his retirement in Australia with his daughter, decided to return to Chooralmala immediately upon hearing the news of the disaster.
Originally from Pathanamthitta, George served as the village officer at Vellarimala which covers Mundakkai, Punchirimattom, and Puthumala and the other neighbouring areas for three years, until 2010. During his journey from Meppadi to Chooralmala, he continuously enquired about his friends to everyone he sees.
"I lived in Chooralmala for three years and got to know everyone there. It's heartbreaking to see the place in such terrible condition. When I heard the news, I was devastated. I just wanted to come back and find my friends," George said.
Reflecting on the community, he added, "The people of Chooralmala are kind and innocent. They were like family to me. I used to visit even after I was transferred elsewhere. These people don't deserve this fate. I hope the government acts swiftly to relocate the survivors to safer areas."
For George, Chooralmala and the surrounding villages hold a special place in his heart. "Punchirimattom is the last hamlet in the area, beyond which lies dense forest bordering Tamil Nadu. I used to joke with my friends that this was the end of the world-there was nothing beyond Punchirimattom. I've worked in many places across Kerala, but I've never seen anything as beautiful as these villages. Now, all that's left in Chooralmala is a flat expanse of land," he lamented.
After visiting Chooralmala, George also went to the relief camps in Meppadi, hoping to reconnect with his old friends. He spent a long time at the camp, searching for those who were once close to him.