Wayanad landslides: Former village officer returns from Australia to Chooralmala in search of friends

CHOORALMALA: George Mathew, a former village officer of Vellarimala, has returned to the landslide-stricken Chooralmala in search of his friends and neighbors. George, who was enjoying his retirement in Australia with his daughter, decided to return to Chooralmala immediately upon hearing the news of the disaster.

Originally from Pathanamthitta, George served as the village officer at Vellarimala which covers Mundakkai, Punchirimattom, and Puthumala and the other neighbouring areas for three years, until 2010. During his journey from Meppadi to Chooralmala, he continuously enquired about his friends to everyone he sees.

"I lived in Chooralmala for three years and got to know everyone there. It's heartbreaking to see the place in such terrible condition. When I heard the news, I was devastated. I just wanted to come back and find my friends," George said.