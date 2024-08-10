Wayanad landslides: Local residents hail fire and rescue services team as unsung heroes

CHOORALMALA (WAYANAD): The moment the first landslide struck, a Chooralmala resident quickly contacted the Kalpetta fire and rescue services station. Undaunted by the downpour, a 15-member crew rushed to Chooralmala. Their journey was impeded by a fallen tree near Meppadi polytechnic college, which they cleared. On reaching the site of the bridge to Mundakkai, local residents informed the team that it had collapsed. The landslide then devastated Chooralmala with a thunderous roar.

Seeking safety, the crew took refuge in a nearby high-altitude tea plantation. There, they witnessed the catastrophic aftermath of the state’s worst disaster. Since that first call, the fire and rescue services personnel were a constant presence, carrying on the search and rescue efforts round the clock in the affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

According to the local residents, though many have been hailed as valiant heroes, the unsung heroes are the fire and rescue services brigade carrying out operations braving all impediments. The department personnel have been involved in operations in every nook and corner of the disaster-hit area, be it search, rescue, transporting people and animals to hospitals, or supplying food and water.

Prior to the arrival of the central forces and other rescue teams, the fire and rescue services personnel put to use every available avenue to provide aid and assistance to the affected persons. The temporary bridge set up by the fire and rescue services using an extendable ladder helped evacuate those caught in Mundakkai after the bridge collapse, local residents said. “The fire force reached the spot soon after the first landslide. With their efforts, many trapped in the mud and water were rescued. Their efforts are highly commendable,” said Unnikrishnan, a survivor of the landslide.

A resident of Mundakkai, Niranjan, was caught in the debris inside his house but was rescued by the fire force and NDRF personnel. “The fire and service personnel, along with others, carried out rescue work soon after the incident,” Nirajan said. He is among hundreds who received assistance from the fire force.