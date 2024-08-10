Wayanad landslides: Clearing disaster debris a daunting task for Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Removing and disposing of tonnes of disaster debris especially the construction and demolition waste, scrap metal and hazardous materials in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad is proving to be a herculean task for the state. In a first-of-its-kind initiative for the state, the LSG department plans to establish a temporary C&D processing plant in the district to recycle the tonnes of rubble.

As per official records, a staggering 352 houses were completely destroyed, and an additional 129 residences were partially damaged in the affected areas. The debris includes hazardous e-waste, scrap metal, and even cars. Clearing these landslide-hit sites is crucial to restoring normalcy to the region.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that a modern C&D plant will be established on a temporary basis to dispose of tonnes of construction debris in the landslide sites. “We have removed and disposed of around 70 tonnes of biodegradable, non-biodegradable and other waste in the past week. Every day a minimum of 10 tonnes of waste are generated from rescue operations and at the relief camps.We were able to establish a system to handle this waste along with the rescue operations,” said Rajesh.

He said two mobile faecal sludge treatment units have been deployed at the relief camps to ensure scientific handling of sewage generated every day.