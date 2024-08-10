PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad on August 10

KOZHIKODE: PM Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following the landslides in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions.

Official sources said that the PM will arrive in Kannur around 11am, from where he will undertake an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas. The aerial inspection will be followed by a visit to the landslide sites around 12.15pm.

There, the PM will be briefed by rescue forces about the evacuation efforts. The PM will also oversee the rehabilitation work currently under way.