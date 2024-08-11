PM’s visit raises hopes of landslide survivors in Wayanad

KALPETTA: From the moment survivors at the Meppadi relief camp learned of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, a wave of anticipation swept through those affected by the devastating landslide in Chooralmala and Mundakkai. Among them, Naseema, who resides at the camp housed in St Joseph’s Girls Higher Secondary School, stepped forward with a heartfelt request: She wished to speak with the PM. Driven by her deep desire to share her experiences and find solace, Naseema seized the opportunity. She was determined to unburden herself of the overwhelming grief and fear that had haunted her since the disaster.

“Since the day we were shifted to the camp, many of us could not sleep as the sight of the landslide rolling towards us flashes before our eyes,” Naseema said. She conveyed to the PM how the tragedy had left her shaken, adding that his visit brought a sense of hope. “He also took an interest in asking me in detail about that night. Even though he did not talk much, there was a major sign of hope in his presence,” she added.

Modi’s visit to the relief camp at St Joseph’s Girls Higher Secondary School in Meppadi on Saturday provided a much-needed ray of hope for the survivors of the devastating landslides that struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad. The survivors, who have been grappling with the traumatic aftermath of the disaster, found solace in the PM’s presence and words of encouragement.

Another survivor, Ayyappan, who lost nine relatives and his home in the landslides, also had the opportunity to meet Modi. The elderly man, who is now left with nothing, expressed his gratitude for the meeting. “Twelve of us from the camp met the PM, including children. There was a person who was translating everything. I just asked for a home. He assured all help,” Ayyappan said. Modi’s compassionate gesture of holding Ayyappan’s shoulders as he narrated his losses provided him with a glimmer of hope for the future.