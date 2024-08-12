Climate resilience need of the hour

KOCHI: The massive landslide that swept away two hamlets causing death and devastation at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad once again highlights the need to have a long-term strategy to avoid loss of life and property. Kerala has been witnessing landslides every monsoon since 2018 which has spread fear and anxiety among the people in the high ranges.

With climate change increasing the possibility of extreme precipitation in critical zones, the state needs to adopt mitigation strategies that can reduce the impact of extreme events. Climate resilience will be key to lessen the impacts and we need innovative solutions to avoid human casualty.

Though conservationists demand the evacuation of people from critical zones and complete termination of development activities in the high ranges, this seems impractical considering the density of population and the livelihood of the farmers. This underscores the need to strike a balance between development and conservation and steps to secure the lives of the people living on the slopes. The state needs to regulate construction activities and to implement building technologies that reduce the impact on the terrain.

The peaks with steep slopes are vulnerable to failure in case of extreme rainfall. Removal of deep-rooted trees that bind the soil together is another factor contributing to landslides. According to earth scientists, any peak with a slope of more than 20 degrees is vulnerable in case of extreme rainfall. If the area receives more than 12 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, the slopes can fail due to the heavy flow and piping phenomenon.

According to elders, nature has an early-warning system that gives indications of landslides in advance. The trees will start leaning and new springs will appear on the slope. The water in the stream will turn muddy ahead of the landslide.