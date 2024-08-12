Tribal couple Chenan and Channa show coexistence with nature amid Wayanad twin landslides

ATTAMALA: Amid the devastation caused by the Wayanad twin landslides, the tribal couple Chenan and Channa stand as a symbol of coexistence with nature, their story marked by their dedication to collecting wild honey.

Witnesses to the catastrophic landslide, they were en route to Punchirimattam Forest to gather honey when the disaster struck.

Accompanied by their pet dog, they spent over a week in the forest before Revenue Minister K. Rajan persuaded them to relocate to a special camp for tribals in Attamala.

Despite extensive efforts by the Thunderbolt squad and the forest department to locate them in Punchirimattam Forest, the couple remained elusive.

They had refused to leave the forest before completing their honey collection. It was only after Minister Rajan personally visited them on Tuesday and agreed to purchase their honey that they agreed to move to the camp.

For Chenan and Channa, natural disasters are a part of life. They harbor no fear of the forest or its wildlife, instead striving to live in harmony with nature. "I'm not afraid of the landslide or the wild animals in the forest. We have learned to respect nature. If we encounter any wild animals while collecting honey, we keep our distance. If we respect nature, it won’t harm us," Chenan said.

"When the minister came to meet us, I told him the same. Collecting wild honey is our job. The landslide will not affect us. We belong to the forest. But when the minister insisted and offered to buy our honey, we had no other option. That’s why we came down," Chenan added.

Chenan also recalled observing a significant crack at the top of Punchirimattam Hill three years ago. "After spotting a large crack in Punchirimattam Forest, we always kept a safe distance from the area. It was clear that a disaster like this could occur," he noted.

Chenan and Channa belong to the Paniya tribal community, which prefers to live in the forest. When Minister Rajan met Chenan, he explained the severity of the landslide and built a rapport with him. The minister convinced Chenan of the dangers of remaining on the hill and assured him of necessary facilities at the tribal camp. On Wednesday, Chenan fulfilled his promise to Rajan and relocated to Attamala.