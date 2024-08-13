Call for nod to offer namaz in school kicks up row in Kerala

KOCHI: Yet again, the demand for permission to offer namaz in an educational institution run by the Catholic Church has kicked up a storm. This time, the incident took place at Paingottoor St Joseph Higher Secondary School in Kothamangalam taluk.
According to Fr Jacob Rathapillil, director of the Jagratha Commission of the Eparchy of Kothamangalam, it was like a replay of the Nirmala College incident last month. “It so happened that a teacher of the school noticed two female students of Class XII offering namaz inside a classroom. When the teacher told them that it was not allowed, they argued that they were just offering namaz and had not demanded a separate space to do so,” he said.
Though the teacher warned them not to repeat it, the following day, one of the girls was found offering namaz. The teacher then sent the student to the principal and her parents were called.
“Though the parents argued at first, later they listened and promised not to aggravate the issue. The student was also directed to inform the other student who was absent on the said day. However, the following day, the student who was absent was found offering namaz against the principal’s directive,” said Fr Rathapillil, adding that her parents were summoned.
They argued that being conservative with religious practices, it was important to offer namaz daily, adding that their child would continue to do so. “But when the management clarified its stand based on the education laws of Kerala and the minority rights allowed by the Constitution, they said if permission for namaz was not given, they would pick her up every day and take her to the mosque,” said the priest.
According to Fr Rathapillil, the principal refused permission for namaz citing the KER (Kerala Education Rules) for Muslim students. It mandates a stipulated worship time on Fridays. “This facility can be used by children. Other non-statutory arrangements and permission to leave regularly cannot be given in Christian educational institutions as it affects the school’s general schedule, discipline and children’s safety,” he added.
After coming to know about the incident, the Vicar General of Kothamangalam Diocese Monsignor Pius Malekandathil and the Catholic Congress voiced their support for the school.
According to Catholic Congress president Biju Parayannilam, the principal was right in refusing their demand as it would have affected the school’s discipline. In a joint statement, the Catholic Congress and the Kothamangalam Diocese Vigilance Committee said any kind of intrusion aiming to destroy the religious harmony, peaceful atmosphere and discipline in schools would not be accepted.