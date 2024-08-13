Encounter between PM Modi, young landslide survivor gains traction

KALPETTA: A touching video from Wayanad showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering comfort and warmth to a young landslide survivor has taken the internet by storm. The viral video shows Modi engaging in a tender exchange with three-year-old Naisa (Rubia), a child who lost almost everything in the recent catastrophic landslides.

During his visit to the affected areas in Wayanad, Prime Minister Modi stopped at Moopen’s Medical College, where he met Naisa. The video captures the heart-warming moment when Naisa, standing on a bed, greeted him with a traditional namaste. The Prime Minister, visibly moved, returned the gesture with folded hands and extended his hand for a handshake, which the young girl accepted without hesitation.

As the interaction unfolded, Naisa climbed onto the bed beside PM Modi and began playing with his chin and glasses, a moment that captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. Despite being urged to move the child, PM Modi responded warmly, saying, “No, no, let her sit here,” and continued to interact with her, cooing and cuddling.

Naisa’s mother, Jaseela, recounted the harrowing events that led to their current situation. She lost her husband, two other children, and their home to the landslide, with Naisa being the only one she could save. On the fateful night, as the floodwaters rushed into their home, Jaseela clung to Naisa, managing to escape the deadly mud and debris.

“We never expected the PM to come close to us and interact and play with my child”, said Jaseela who is undergoing treatment at the hospital. “Even though we are going through our worst time, the comfort and encouragement given to our family by the PM are indeed a blessing,” she added.

Additionally, Modi took time to speak with other victims of the landslide, offering words of encouragement and reassurance.

During a review meeting held in the aftermath of the disaster, he emphasised the Centre’s support for Kerala, pledging that all necessary resources would be provided to assist the state in its recovery efforts. He conveyed a strong message of solidarity, stating, “I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We are all standing with them. The Central government stands with the Kerala government, and we will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money.”