How Aizawl’s system could serve as a model for Kerala!

KOCHI: Kerala could certainly learn a thing or two from Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. While Kerala continues to battle landslides in its hill ranges, this small city in the Northeast has made much progress in what seems elusive to Kerala.

After a devastating landslide in 2013 that tragically took 17 lives, Aizawl’s municipal corporation sprang into action, crafting comprehensive landslide hazard maps and enforcing strict slope modification regulations.

Despite being in an earthquake-prone area that has experienced several landslides and loss of lives, these new measures have allowed Aizawl to significantly reduce disaster risks, setting a commendable example for Kerala and the rest of the country.

Hari Kumar, Regional Coordinator for South Asia, GeoHazards International, pointed out that the recent landslide in Wayanad’s Chooralmala was a natural event triggered by intense, concentrated rainfall. “While the concentrated rainfall caused the landslide, the debris flow’s quantity and speed could not be predicted with current technology,” he said.

Kumar, however, noted that the number of people in harm’s way would have been smaller if there had been clear regulations to prevent construction within the floodplains of rivers, which is missing in most parts of the country. He emphasised that human activities, such as constructions along riverbanks, exacerbated the risk, although this landslide itself was a natural event.