Study on first big landslide at Mundakkai 40 years ago pointed to geological, climate factors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when there is a debate over whether human interventions led to the twin landslides in Wayanad, an expert study on the first massive landslide at Mundakkai in 1984 had categorically stated that unfavourable geological, climatological and geotechnical factors were responsible for the natural disaster.

The study, done by Dr P Basak and NB Narasimha Prasad from Ground Water Division, Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Kozhikode, had recommended the installation of a warning system to minimize loss of life and movable property.

The first landslide at Mundakkai happened on July 1, 1984 at 2 pm. Field investigation revealed that the landslide originated in the Western Ghat hills. Even though only 17 people lost their lives, the actual death toll would have been much more but for the fact that the landslide area was in the reserved forest and majority of the field estate workers were away to attend a festival. However, the landslide extended around 80 acres. A total volume of 9.5 lakh cubic metres of earth mass was shaved off.