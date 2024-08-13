No moratorium, write off loans, say survivors urging Kerala govt to step in

KOCHI: Although the state government has announced plans to convene a special meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to address loan repayment issues for survivors of the July 30 landslides in Wayanad, the survivors are calling for stronger government intervention.

They are urging the government to write off their loans rather than merely offering a moratorium. They argue that a moratorium provides little relief, as the disaster has severely impacted their ability to repay, with many having lost agricultural land and facing an uncertain future.

Survivors of the 2019 landslides in Puthumala and Kavalappara cite that moratoriums only add to the burden of additional interest payments once the period ends, with banks even initiating property recovery for loans taken before the disaster.

The story of Usha, a survivor from Kavalappara, highlights the dire situation many face. Despite losing the land she had pledged for a loan, banks are demanding repayment. The 65-year-old homemaker now resides in a house built with the Rs 10 lakh provided by the state government for rehabilitation.

“I borrowed Rs 25,000 from Kerala Gramin Bank by pledging one acre of my land, intending to repay the loan with the areca nut yield. But the land was devastated in the landslide. Now, the bank authorities are demanding repayment, threatening to seize this house and property if I don’t pay,” she said. She lost her son Vinoy in the tragedy.