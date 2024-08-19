Kerala CM urges banks to write off loans of Wayanad landslide victims, survivors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged various banks to write off the loans availed by landslide victims and survivors in Kerala's Wayanad.

He said waiving loans would not impose any unbearable burden upon the banks and so it should be written off completely.

While addressing a meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) here, the CM said relaxation in interest amounts or extension of time for remitting monthly installments would not at all be a solution in the landslide-hit regions.

Many of those who had availed the loans are dead, and their land became unusable after the disaster, he pointed out.

"The only thing we can do is write off the entire loans taken by people in these affected areas," Vijayan said.