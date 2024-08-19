WCC targeted for speaking against atrocities: Justice Hema Committee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While analysing why the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is being targeted and why its members were not being given roles in films, the Hema Committee clearly stated, "We are convinced that members of the WCC are generally not considered for working in cinema solely because they are members of the WCC, who protested against atrocities in the industry.
However, the report also noted that one member of the WCC, who is receiving several offers in cinema, is a founding member of the WCC.
"She is the only woman who has repeatedly stated that there is no problem for women in cinema and that she has not heard of any sexual harassment involving women in the industry, which is far from the truth. If her evidence is analyzed, we are persuaded to believe that she is deliberately avoiding speaking out against men or the industry due to her selfish motive of not being ousted from the Malayalam film industry. No value can be attached to the evidence provided by such an actress," the report said.
The report also stated that according to members of the WCC, many men have openly told them that WCC members would not be allowed to work in cinema.
"None dares to cast WCC members in films because they have openly criticized various issues that are not well-received by many in the industry. Instead of casting WCC members, producers opt for other available women. Some producers are afraid to cast WCC members, believing it would offend powerful members of AMMA. WCC members have a strong case that they are being banned from cinema because they openly spoke about undesirable practices in the industry. They are effectively kept away by those who are offended by what WCC members have openly stated against the atrocities in cinema and the AMMA association," the report said.