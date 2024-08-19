WCC targeted for speaking against atrocities: Justice Hema Committee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While analysing why the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is being targeted and why its members were not being given roles in films, the Hema Committee clearly stated, "We are convinced that members of the WCC are generally not considered for working in cinema solely because they are members of the WCC, who protested against atrocities in the industry.

However, the report also noted that one member of the WCC, who is receiving several offers in cinema, is a founding member of the WCC.

"She is the only woman who has repeatedly stated that there is no problem for women in cinema and that she has not heard of any sexual harassment involving women in the industry, which is far from the truth. If her evidence is analyzed, we are persuaded to believe that she is deliberately avoiding speaking out against men or the industry due to her selfish motive of not being ousted from the Malayalam film industry. No value can be attached to the evidence provided by such an actress," the report said.