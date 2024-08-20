Experts slam Kerala government for ignoring justice Hema Committee report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the ongoing discussion sparked by the Justice Hema Commission report, released on Monday, experts have strongly criticized the state government for its complacency. The report, which was submitted nearly five years ago, highlighted instances of sexual harassment faced by female actors. Experts argue that the government failed to take necessary legal actions against the perpetrators.
Former Director of Prosecution, V.C. Ismail, expressed disappointment over the government's inaction. "After receiving the report, which categorically exposed the sexual harassment faced by female actors, the government should have immediately directed the State Police Chief to launch a probe," he said. Ismail added that the government could have registered a suo motu case, which would have sent a strong message of support to the victims and potentially encouraged them to come forward with their complaints. "The government, perhaps due to vested interests, chose to sit idle on that report," he remarked.
Ismail also pointed out that while the police can still register suo motu cases, a de facto complainant is needed to move the legal process forward. "If the victims are not willing to cooperate with the police, the cops could face criticism and be left in a difficult position. Had the government announced a probe at the outset, victims might have found the courage to give their statements. The delay in initiating legal procedures also raises questions," he said.
Former Director General of Prosecution, T. Asaf Ali, suggested that the government should recommend a probe by a central agency due to the serious allegations raised by the women artists. "Prima facie, there is evidence suggesting that cognizable offences have been committed over the years and across different locations. Only a special team from central agencies can effectively investigate these allegations," he said. Asaf Ali also criticized the government for sitting on the report for years and blamed the Information Commissioner for failing to review the report for sensitive content, leaving that responsibility to the government.
A retired senior police officer also weighed in, stating that the government could have taken more meaningful measures while the report was under review. "They could have set up a judicial tribunal to address the various issues raised by the artists. Ensuring better workplace facilities for artists, investigating the working conditions of junior artists who are often exploited, and convening meetings of all stakeholders to address the concerns of the aggrieved could have been constructive steps. However, the government's cynical attitude prevented any constructive action over these years," the former IPS officer stated.
The delay and perceived inaction by the government continue to draw criticism, with experts emphasizing the need for prompt and decisive measures to address the serious allegations highlighted in the Justice Hema Commission report.