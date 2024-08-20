Experts slam Kerala government for ignoring justice Hema Committee report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the ongoing discussion sparked by the Justice Hema Commission report, released on Monday, experts have strongly criticized the state government for its complacency. The report, which was submitted nearly five years ago, highlighted instances of sexual harassment faced by female actors. Experts argue that the government failed to take necessary legal actions against the perpetrators.

Former Director of Prosecution, V.C. Ismail, expressed disappointment over the government's inaction. "After receiving the report, which categorically exposed the sexual harassment faced by female actors, the government should have immediately directed the State Police Chief to launch a probe," he said. Ismail added that the government could have registered a suo motu case, which would have sent a strong message of support to the victims and potentially encouraged them to come forward with their complaints. "The government, perhaps due to vested interests, chose to sit idle on that report," he remarked.

Ismail also pointed out that while the police can still register suo motu cases, a de facto complainant is needed to move the legal process forward. "If the victims are not willing to cooperate with the police, the cops could face criticism and be left in a difficult position. Had the government announced a probe at the outset, victims might have found the courage to give their statements. The delay in initiating legal procedures also raises questions," he said.