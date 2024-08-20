No loo for hours: Junior artists treated ‘worse than slaves’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Being on the set for 19 hours at a stretch, that too without even basic facilities like toilet, or at times, food. Worse than slaves is how junior artists are treated on certain sets, observed Justice Hema Committee. The report narrates in length the inhuman treatment meted out to junior artists in many sets.

They are not even considered to be part of the industry though there can be no cinema without junior artists, observed the report.

Once, “the shooting was going on in an open ground extending to a very vast area. They were all made to stand in the hot sun for a very long time, whereas others who were working on the same set could use umbrella. The junior artists who were all made to stand in hot sun were not even given anything to eat or drink,” the report quoted an artist.

Though there are exceptions and food is provided in some sets, in general they are not given even water from the set.

The committee pointed at inhuman behaviour and treatment towards the junior artists. “Even if only hundred persons are required, thousands of junior artists would be required to come to the set. Only a few will be chosen and food coupon will be given only to the selected lot. But the others will be asked to remain on the set and not allowed to go back. They will not be given any facilities. In some sets there will not be any space for them to sit or take rest when there is no shooting.”

‘Junior artists often not paid wages on time’

Once a junior artist, who was under medication for cardiac issues, sat on a chair as she felt tired after standing under the hot sun for long. She was not only asked to get up, but was also dropped from the next day, the report said. If anyone questions, they will not be called for shooting.

“Most of the women who come forward to act as junior artists will be either divorced, abandoned by their husbands and family or those who’ are not having any job,” the report said.