Minister in ‘power group’: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeks govt intervention

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of filmmaker Vinayan’s allegation that a state minister was part of the film industry’s “15-member power group” mentioned in the Justice Hema Committee report, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the government should intervene in the matter.

“It is for the government to intervene,” Khan told reporters when asked about the charge that a minister was part of the ‘power group’ that controls the film industry and imposes ‘bans’ on certain actors and technicians.

While reminding that the government has the duty to act on the recommendations of the committee, the Governor reminded that it was the duty of society to treat women equally. “We need to have a long-term programme to create awareness in society. We can’t make a distinction between men and women,” Khan said.

“Women have to be treated with dignity and respect,” he added. Filmmaker Vinayan who alleged that the Minister was part of the ‘power group’ added that he became one of the victims of the ‘cruel games’ of the group. The director said he got banned for 12 years from the film industry, after he raised his voice against them.