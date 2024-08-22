Competition commission flagged power lobby in 2017

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the fact that the Malayalam film industry was in the clutches of a power group, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had said seven years ago that powerful organisations controlling the industry colluded with each other to ‘ban’ certain directors and threaten actors and other professionals out of working with ‘banned’ artists.

In an order dated March 24, 2017, the competition commission said that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), FEFKA Directors Union and FEFKA Production Executives Union had indulged in anti-competitive conduct in violation of the provisions of Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2002. It also found that the then office-bearers of these organisations -- Innocent (AMMA president), Edavela Babu (AMMA secretary), Sibi Malayil (FEFKA president), B Unnikrishnan (FEFKA general secretary) and K Mohanan (FEFKA Production Executives Union general secretary) -- were liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their respective organisations under Section 43 of the Act.

The case originated after director Vinayan approached the CCI -- the statutory body under the Union government that enforces the Competition Act -- with a petition against AMMA, FEFKA, actors Mohanlal, Mammootty and Dileep, and the two sub-unions of FEFKA. The CCI imposed a fine of Rs 4.65 lakh on AMMA and Rs 85,594 on FEFKA. The Directors Union and the Production Executives Union were slapped with penalties of Rs 3.86 lakh and Rs 56,661 respectively. The competition commission also imposed a fine of Rs 51,478 on Innocent, Rs 19,113 on Edavela Babu, Rs 66,356 on Sibi Malayil, Rs 32,026 on Unnikrishnan, and Rs 27,737 on Mohanan. The CCI stated: “It is apparent how these associations affect the free and fair competition in the market and create hurdles for those who do not mend their ways to work as per the whims and fancies of these associations. Their might is also reflected by the fact that even renowned actors and players in the industry are not able to ignore or disregard their demands. So, it is required to be penalised to cause deterrence in future.”

Even though FEFKA and its sub-unions questioned CCI’s order in the Supreme Court, the apex court rejected the plea.