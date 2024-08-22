Release of report just a start, Kerala govt needs to be pro-active, say activists

KOCHI: Will the shocking revelations of the Justice Hema Committee report lead to a new chapter in the Malayalam film industry? Will Mollywood become a safe working space for women with the state government initiating pro-active steps including policy changes and enforcement?
These are the questions confronting the film industry, and Kerala society in general, after the damning findings were released on Monday.
Activists and industry members say this is only a beginning, and wide-ranging changes are vital to tackle industry problems.
“We need collective action from the public, government, activists, and Malayalam cinema representatives to draft and implement laws and rules, promoting transparency,” says activist and writer C S Chandrika.
She wants film industry organisation like AMMA, MACTA, the producers’ association, and FEFKA to comply with these rules to build a fair system that treats everyone equally.
Actor and theatre personality Sajitha Madathil has called for further discussions on the issues faced by women in the industry.
“It’s a relief that after five years the report has now been published. We need to work to bring about a change in the industry and make it safe for women and junior artists. Other organisations and the state government should take the initiative to make shooting sets safe for women. It should lead to more discussion and policy formulations,” Sajitha says.
Chandrika stresses the state government’s intervention can help make the industry a workplace with equal and fair opportunities.
According to screenwriter Deedi Damodharan, the report has given voice to several women in the industry.
“I don’t think all of these recommendations will be implemented or the issues addressed fully. Earlier, the voices of women were not audible. The findings of the committee show how misogynistic the system is,” she says.
With the release of the report, people in the power groups will have to follow rules and norms, Deedi points out.
Regarding the internal complaints committee (ICC), Sajitha says there should be a system where artists and technicians can raise their complaints. “WCC’s efforts helped in setting up an ICC. However, it remains in the document. The artists, or even members of ICC, are unaware of the committee. The artists don’t even know where to complain or whom to approach. We need to work to change the scenario,” she says.
The protection and safety of women who have opened up before the committee should also be ensured, and cases should be registered against criminals, says Sulfath M, a volunteer with the equal representation movement in Kerala.
“The criminals should be identified and cases registered against them. With the release of the report, perspectives have changed. The government, representatives from the industry, and the public are now equally responsible for stopping violence and exploitation of women,” Sulfath says.