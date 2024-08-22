Release of report just a start, Kerala govt needs to be pro-active, say activists

“It’s a relief that after five years the report has now been published. We need to work to bring about a change in the industry and make it safe for women and junior artists. Other organisations and the state government should take the initiative to make shooting sets safe for women. It should lead to more discussion and policy formulations,” Sajitha says.

Chandrika stresses the state government’s intervention can help make the industry a workplace with equal and fair opportunities.

According to screenwriter Deedi Damodharan, the report has given voice to several women in the industry.

“I don’t think all of these recommendations will be implemented or the issues addressed fully. Earlier, the voices of women were not audible. The findings of the committee show how misogynistic the system is,” she says.

With the release of the report, people in the power groups will have to follow rules and norms, Deedi points out.

Regarding the internal complaints committee (ICC), Sajitha says there should be a system where artists and technicians can raise their complaints. “WCC’s efforts helped in setting up an ICC. However, it remains in the document. The artists, or even members of ICC, are unaware of the committee. The artists don’t even know where to complain or whom to approach. We need to work to change the scenario,” she says.