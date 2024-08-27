Actor turned MLA M Mukesh faces new sexual harassment allegation from junior artist

KOLLAM: Actor and Kollam MLA M. Mukesh is now facing fresh allegations of inappropriate behavior from junior artists. Sandiya, a junior artist, has accused Mukesh for his misconduct toward her friend's mother at their home.

According to Sandiya, Mukesh visited her friend's house and allegedly misbehaved with her mother, leading him being asked to leave.

Actress Minu Muneer made a public statement on Monday, claiming that Mukesh demanded sexual favors in exchange for membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). She announced that she plans to file a formal complaint on Tuesday.