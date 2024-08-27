Media misleading public perception of film industry: Suresh Gopi

He was responding to reporters' queries over the recent allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against various directors and actors, including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh.

"This is all food for you, is what I understand. You can use it to make money. (There is) no problem with that. But these issues are before the court, and it has the intelligence and logic to arrive at a decision regarding them. You (media) are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, but you are also misleading public perception.

The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment.

"What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide," Gopi said.

His response came a day after the Yuva Morcha organised a march towards the residence of Mukesh in Kollam.