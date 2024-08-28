Kerala: Actor-MLA Mukesh denies sexual harassment charges, calls for impartial probe

Mukesh recounted that in 2009, the actor that raised allegations against him, approached him seeking opportunities in films. “I promised to help where I could and sent her on her way. Later, she sent me a message thanking me for my respectful behaviour. The next time I heard from her was in 2022, when she asked for financial help. A man claiming to be her husband contacted me, demanding Rs 1 lakh. They tried to extort me, but I have the WhatsApp messages they sent, which I will provide as evidence if necessary. I have no intention to succumb to such threats,” Mukesh stated.

Meanwhile, fresh allegations have emerged against Mukesh from junior artists. Sandhya, a junior artist, accused Mukesh of inappropriate behaviour towards her friend’s mother at their home. According to Sandhya, Mukesh visited her friend’s house, where only her friend’s mother was present, and behaved inappropriately, leading the mother to ask him to leave.