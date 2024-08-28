Kerala: Actor-MLA Mukesh denies sexual harassment charges, calls for impartial probe

KOLLAM: Rejecting allegations of sexual harassment against him, actor and Kollam MLA M Mukesh has called for an impartial investigation into the same. The MLA accused the actor who raised allegations against him of attempting to blackmail him in 2009 when he refused her request for financial assistance. Mukesh said he would pursue legal action against her.
Mukesh’s response came after a series of sexual harassment allegations were raised against him. He welcomed a transparent investigation into the allegations raised by the actor, who filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team. “There is no truth in the allegations. An impartial investigation is essential to reveal the facts to the public,” Mukesh asserted.
Mukesh recounted that in 2009, the actor that raised allegations against him, approached him seeking opportunities in films. “I promised to help where I could and sent her on her way. Later, she sent me a message thanking me for my respectful behaviour. The next time I heard from her was in 2022, when she asked for financial help. A man claiming to be her husband contacted me, demanding Rs 1 lakh. They tried to extort me, but I have the WhatsApp messages they sent, which I will provide as evidence if necessary. I have no intention to succumb to such threats,” Mukesh stated.
Meanwhile, fresh allegations have emerged against Mukesh from junior artists. Sandhya, a junior artist, accused Mukesh of inappropriate behaviour towards her friend’s mother at their home. According to Sandhya, Mukesh visited her friend’s house, where only her friend’s mother was present, and behaved inappropriately, leading the mother to ask him to leave.
“The incident happened decades ago. Mukesh somehow found out my friend’s address and went to her house when only her mother was there. My friend was not at home at the time. Mukesh’s behaviour was unacceptable, and her mother eventually asked him to leave. She shared this disturbing experience with me, though my friend is no longer active in the film industry,” Sandhya recounted.
Additionally, casting director Tess Joseph had earlier accused Mukesh of inappropriate behaviour during an event several years ago. Mukesh has denied these allegations, dismissing them as part of a political conspiracy.