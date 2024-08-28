Kerala: Congress on sticky wicket with two legislators in same boat as Mukesh amid 'MeToo' row

But ever since actress Minu Muneer raised serious allegations against Mukesh citing that he had subjected her to physical and verbal abuse in 2013, the CPM leadership had been feeling the heat. But it’s reliably learned that they got the legal advice that Mukesh need not resign as the Congress camp has got two legislators who are going through the same situation.

A source close to Mukesh told TNIE that he was relieved that the CPM leadership had backed him and that he need not have to step down from office. Ironically, the Congress state leadership also realised the predicament they were in. A senior Congress leader said that they would hold protests against the LDF government demanding a slew of issues related to the Justice Hema Committee report and its aftermath, including the controversy on Mukesh. “We will demand Mukesh’s resignation as legislator. But there is a certain limit for us to press for his resignation as our own MLAs, Vincent and Eldhose Kunnappilly, are in the same boat as Mukesh. We understand that CPM MLA Mukesh will be removed merely from the party’s film policy committee coinciding with the cinema conclave panel,” said a senior Congress leader.

A native of Petta in Ernakulam had filed a complaint against Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose alleging that he sexually assaulted her. This saw the Police slapping charges of rape and attempted murder. As per the charge sheet, Eldhose allegedly raped the complainant more than once.

Kovalam MLA Vincent had courted controversy for the alleged rape, stalking and abetment of suicide of a 51-year-old woman belonging to Neyyattinkara in July 2017.