Kerala: Congress on sticky wicket with two legislators in same boat as Mukesh amid 'MeToo' row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the CPM leadership rallying behind Kollam MLA M Mukesh in the second ‘me too’ campaign that has rocked the Malayalam film industry, the UDF is also on a sticky wicket. This comes after two Congress MLAs, Eldhose Kunnappilly and M Vincent, are embroiled in a similar controversy.
The CPM leadership was caught unaware of Mukesh’s controversy as they were basking in the glory over the Justice Hema Committee report being released. This happened at a time when the Left government was keen to ensure that they were here to safeguard the rights of women.
But ever since actress Minu Muneer raised serious allegations against Mukesh citing that he had subjected her to physical and verbal abuse in 2013, the CPM leadership had been feeling the heat. But it’s reliably learned that they got the legal advice that Mukesh need not resign as the Congress camp has got two legislators who are going through the same situation.
A source close to Mukesh told TNIE that he was relieved that the CPM leadership had backed him and that he need not have to step down from office. Ironically, the Congress state leadership also realised the predicament they were in. A senior Congress leader said that they would hold protests against the LDF government demanding a slew of issues related to the Justice Hema Committee report and its aftermath, including the controversy on Mukesh. “We will demand Mukesh’s resignation as legislator. But there is a certain limit for us to press for his resignation as our own MLAs, Vincent and Eldhose Kunnappilly, are in the same boat as Mukesh. We understand that CPM MLA Mukesh will be removed merely from the party’s film policy committee coinciding with the cinema conclave panel,” said a senior Congress leader.
A native of Petta in Ernakulam had filed a complaint against Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose alleging that he sexually assaulted her. This saw the Police slapping charges of rape and attempted murder. As per the charge sheet, Eldhose allegedly raped the complainant more than once.
Kovalam MLA Vincent had courted controversy for the alleged rape, stalking and abetment of suicide of a 51-year-old woman belonging to Neyyattinkara in July 2017.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told reporters in Aluva on Tuesday that he had urged the Congress state leadership to oust V S Chandrasekharan from the role of chairman of Kerala Pradesh Lawyers’ Congress. The Kochi-based lawyer is a close confidant of Congress state president K Sudhakaran.
Meanwhile, the Opposition has decided to hold protests against the LDF government’s anti-women stand, demanding that cases should be charged against those actors who have been named in the Justice Hema Committee report. They are also seeking the resignation of Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian and a probe into the role of transport minister K B Ganesh Kumar in the Hema Committee report. The 13 District Congress Committees will hold an ‘Action on Hema Report’ protest in front of the district collectorates on Thursday. The state-level inauguration of the protest will be done by Sudhakaran at Kannur. KPCC general secretary (organisation) M Liju said that the UDF would hold a joint protest on September 2 in front of the Secretariat.