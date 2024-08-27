BJP distances itself from Suresh Gopi's remarks on actor-MLA Mukesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state unit of the BJP has distanced itself from Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi's remarks defending fellow actor and MLA, M Mukesh.

M Mukesh is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

When asked about Gopi's remarks on Mukesh, BJP state president K Surendran said the Union Minister could have said so in his capacity as an actor. He reiterated the BJP's stance that Mukesh should step down as MLA.

Earlier, when reporters asked Gopi about the allegations against Mukesh, the Union Minister shot back, asking whether the court has said anything on the matter. "Are you the judiciary?," he asked reporters.

"The entire matter is before the court. The court has the wisdom to decide on it," he said. The Union Minister also accused the media of misleading the public with its coverage on the sexual abuse charges in Malayalam film industry.

Mukesh is among the actors facing charges of sexual harassment after women in the film industry started naming the alleged perpetrators in the wake of the publication of the Hema Committee report.