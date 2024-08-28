WCC’s ‘call for action’ to make film field safe in Kerala

Reacting to the recent developments, WCC member Divya Gopinath told TNIE that the ultimate aim of the Hema Committee and the collective was to bring a change in the industry.

“We want to make the Malayalam film industry a safe place for everyone, and we need to work together towards it,” she said.

Since the actress assault case and the formation of WCC in 2017, the collective had demanded the government to constitute a committee to study the problems in the Malayalam film industry. After the Hema Committee submitted its report to the government, WCC was in the forefront demanding its release.

The release of the 233-page report and its repecurssions led to the dissolution of its executive committee on Tuesday.